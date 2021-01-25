You can save up to $400 right now on the Galaxy A71 5G (AT&T) at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For those of you who don't want to wait until the Samsung Galaxy A72
official announcement for a new phone, Best Buy now has a great Galaxy A71
offer on all variants of the affordable Galaxy A71
phone: AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and the unlocked version.
For those of you who would like to purchase the Galaxy A71 unlocked, the discount Best Buy can offer you right now is $50, which is not an enormous bargain. However, if you happen to be an AT&T or a Sprint/T-Mobile customer, you’re in for a very hefty discount.
On Sprint/T-Mobile, you can save $250 with your purchase, while on AT&T, you can save a generous $400. These savings are applied to your bill credit, so in order to benefit from the discount, you have to purchase the device in monthly installments. The Verizon-locked Galaxy A71’s offer on Best Buy can help you save $199.
The Galaxy A71 sports 6GB RAM, a big 4,500mAh battery, and a beautiful Super AMOLED Plus display: it’s really hard to believe you can get a Samsung Galaxy phone with these specs at just around $240 for 128GB of storage. Complementing A71’s appeal is a 64MP main camera, four cameras on the back, and a 32MP selfie shooter.
Keep in mind that this version of the Galaxy A71 5G
does not support Verizon’s blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, and is only compatible with low and mid-band 5G signals.