UScellular offers free iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G to new customers
iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will be available for purchase starting on November 6 and will hit the shelves on November 13. For a limited time, UScellular will offer new customers who switch their service iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for free. Also, current UScellular customers who buy either of the two devices will get it for $200 off.
Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini support and an advanced 5G experience, so you'll probably want to know where you'll be able to use 5G if you switch to UScellular. Well, that's quite simple since UScellular's 5G network only covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin for the moment.
However, the carrier plans to expand its 5G network to parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the coming months.