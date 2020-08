Fossil resumes Gen 5 Wear OS update after addressing Google Pay bug

As some of you may already know, Fossil pushed out an important Wear OS update for its Gen 5 smartwatches. Unfortunately, the update included a Google Pay bug that wasn't identified until it made it to about 30% of global users.The update was released one week ago and was paused over the weekend so that Fossil could address the issue. If you're using a Gen 5 smartwatch, you'll be happy to know that Fossil has just resumed the roll-out of the update and that the Google Pay bug has been fixed (via 9to5google ).Keep in mind that the update will be delivered in waves, which means all Gen 5 owners are expected to receive the Wear OS update until August 31 at the latest, assuming no other issues are discovered during the rollout.If you haven't read our previous report , Fossil's Wear OS update brings some important new features to Gen 5 smartwatches, including optimized activity tracker, sleeping tracking, cardio fitness tracking, and phone app updates.