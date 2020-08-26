Fossil resumes Gen 5 Wear OS update after addressing Google Pay bug
Keep in mind that the update will be delivered in waves, which means all Gen 5 owners are expected to receive the Wear OS update until August 31 at the latest, assuming no other issues are discovered during the rollout.
If you haven't read our previous report, Fossil's Wear OS update brings some important new features to Gen 5 smartwatches, including optimized activity tracker, sleeping tracking, cardio fitness tracking, and phone app updates.