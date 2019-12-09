Epic looking to bring Fortnite for Android to the Google Play Store
What that means is Epic wants to continue using its current purchasing system that lets players buy “V-Bucks,” the game's virtual currency that can be used to acquire in-game costumes, wraps, emotes and other customization items. Players who want to purchase V-Buck must fill in credit or debit card details and 100% of the amount spent will go directly to Epic Games.
However, this payment method violates Google's policy that requires developers to use Google Play In-app Bulling as the method of payment. Normally, Google wouldn't offer a billing exception, but perhaps Epic has already negotiated a partnership with the Mountain View company, otherwise, we can't imagine they would try to bring the game to the Play Store and keep the same method of payment.
