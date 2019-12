Epic looking to bring Fortnite for Android to the Google Play Store

It's common knowledge that Fortnite for Android can only be downloaded via Epic Game's website, as the developer wanted to avoid the 30% cut of in-app purchase revenue that Google takes from every app listed on the Play Store.Well, it looks like Epic is trying to get Fortnite for Android on the Play Store, but only if Google accepts to make a special billing exception, 9to5google reports. Sources familiar with the subject say Epic plans to submit Fortnite to Google for availability through the Play Store using its own payments platforms.What that means is Epic wants to continue using its current purchasing system that lets players buy “V-Bucks,” the game's virtual currency that can be used to acquire in-game costumes, wraps, emotes and other customization items. Players who want to purchase V-Buck must fill in credit or debit card details and 100% of the amount spent will go directly to Epic Games.However, this payment method violates Google's policy that requires developers to use Google Play In-app Bulling as the method of payment. Normally, Google wouldn't offer a billing exception, but perhaps Epic has already negotiated a partnership with the Mountain View company, otherwise, we can't imagine they would try to bring the game to the Play Store and keep the same method of payment.