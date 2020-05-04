Wearables

Forget smartwatches, breathable smart fabrics might be the future

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 04, 2020, 5:26 AM
Forget smartwatches, breathable smart fabrics might be the future
Wearable gadgets are limited to smartwatches and fitness bands nowadays, but there are far more exciting concepts in the pipeline. Researchers from North Carolina State University have demonstrated an ultrathin breathable smart armband, that was able to control a game of Tetris.

The team used a simple technique to create the prototype. Scientists first stretched a polymer to a thin film filled with nanoholes to make it breathable. The next step was to dip the material in a silver solution, and then researchers used heat to etch touch-sensitive electrodes in the armband. The final result is an ultra-thin and breathable human-machine interface. Check out the demonstration in the video below.


“The end result is extremely thin – only a few micrometers thick. This allows for better contact with the skin, giving the electronics a better signal-to-noise ratio. And gas permeability of wearable electronics is important for more than just comfort,” says Shanshan Yao, co-author of the paper and a former postdoctoral researcher at NC State in a press release.

There are multiple potential applications of this technology. You can turn parts of your clothing into ECG sensors that can measure your performance during fitness activities. Think of a T-shirt with an embedded heart rate sensor in the chest area. Much more precise than wrist alternatives and also breathable so that you can sweat away this winter belly of yours freely.

Smart fabrics could be used to control your smartphone remotely, too - skip a song, make a selfie, answer or reject a call, etc. Maybe someday, e-textile will render smartwatches and other similar devices obsolete, who knows? So, enjoy your Apple Watch while it lasts and brace yourselves for the iShirts and iShotrs of tomorrow.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless