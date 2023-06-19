Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Flash sale brings down Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price dramatically

Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Limited time deal brings down Microsoft Surface 8 price dramatically
Buying a tablet, or anything else for that matter, seems like a straightforward decision until you actually have to buy something for yourself. That's when it hits you that the overhyped, overpriced product that you thought would be good is not fit for your use cases. If you want a laptop/tablet computer hybrid that's not limiting in any way, you might not have considered the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but now is the perfect time to do so.

Microsoft is a reliable company and its wildly popular 2-in-1s can help you get more done than other top tablets. The Surface Pro 8 is a classy, lightweight device with a vibrant 13 inches 120Hz screen. Woot currently has the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 variant on sale.

Surface Pro 8 8GB 128GB

13 inches 120Hz screen | 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip | Removable SSD | Kickstand | 16 hours of battery life | 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports | Surface Connect port | 3.5mm headphone jack | 5MP front camera | 10MP rear camera
$389 off (39%)
$609 99
$999
Buy at Woot

It's swift to use and handles everyday tasks and productivity work perfectly well. It has a removable SSD, unlike other tablets, and also has more ports than rival devices, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port, and there is even a headphone jack.

The Surface Pro 8 also supports external devices so you can connect monitors and external hard drives and GPUs to it.

Biggest of all, it runs Windows 11 and can run any program that your computer can. Other tablets run tablet operating systems that you may find restrictive, especially if you need a device that can replace your laptop.

The Surface Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $999 but you can save $389 on it right now. That's a huge discount and you should grab the deal if you want the desktop experience in a tablet form factor. There's also a built-in kickstand for hands-free use, sharp cameras for clear and detailed images, and a face authentication system for easy unlocking.

The deal is set to expire in three days, if the stock lasts until then that is. So grab one quickly if you want a premium multi-use device but don't want to spend $1,000.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
YouTube's New 1080p Premium option starts showing up for Android and Google TV users
Flash sale brings down Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price dramatically
Flash sale brings down Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price dramatically
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2
Carl Pei reveals new transparent type C cable for Nothing Phone 2
Two affordable Nokia 5G smartphones get leaked ahead of launch
Two affordable Nokia 5G smartphones get leaked ahead of launch
Samsung replaces one Note 20 Ultra screen for free even though many units have this issue
Samsung replaces one Note 20 Ultra screen for free even though many units have this issue
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless