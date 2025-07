Flagship tablet, fair price: Doogee Tab E3 Max

A higher class of performance

The Tab E3 Max is currently the most decked-out tablet Doogee is producing. This includes a MediaTek Helio G100 processor. It’s a chipset that has been specifically designed for gaming applications, with the proprietary MediaTek Hyperengine inside — a system that minimizes lags and optimizes system resources (e.g. battery life).It’s an octa-core procesor with a 2.2 GHz speed, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM plus 256 GB of storage.Out of the box, you get Android 15 installed, plus its full Gemini AI features. Dive in with Gemini Deep Research, converse with Gemini Live, or use it as a helper to develop code.A large body allows for a large battery, and Doogee took that opportunity. The cell inside the Tab E3 Max has a capacity of 13,500 mAh. It can last you almost 10 hours for continuous video watching, and charges up with an 18 W wallplug.Forgot to charge your phone? The Doogee Tab E3 Max also allows reverse charging via its USB C port — plug the two devices in and it’ll provide 10 W of power back to your phone, sort of doubling as an emergency power bank.The Doogee Tab E3 Max comes in a special VIP Edition Kit, which includes everything you need to transform the tablet into your working machine on the go. A stylus, a keyboard, a mouse, protective cover, and a tempered glass protector to make sure nothing happens when you carry it around a lot!And yes, with 4G LTE connectivity on board, you can definitely take it anywhere to work with.With its 8 MP front camera, it can easily be your station where you take meeting calls. And its 16 MP back camera will give you enough resolution to scan documents with.