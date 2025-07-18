Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Flagship tablet, fair price: Doogee Tab E3 Max

The Doogee Tab E3 series brings serious specs at a reasonable cost

Flagship tablet, fair price: Doogee Tab E3 Max
This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Device manufacturer Doogee recently launched three new series of tablets. The value offer Doogee Tab A, the office assistant Doogee Tab G, and the top-performer — Doogee Tab E.

Here, we will take a look at the new Doogee Tab E3 Max — the tablet in the range that can do everything, with its big screen, quad speakers, and more powerful hardware. All at a fair price!

Huge display for work and play




The Doogee Tab E3 Max features a 14” screen with a 2160 x 1440 resolution. You may quickly notice that’s a 3:2 aspect ratio. This gives the tablet extra vertical space to work with, which is handy for tasks like browsing the Web, or working with apps that have extra toolbars.

When it’s time to wind down, the Tab E3 Max can still be the perfect companion to watch a movie or play games. The tablet has four speakers in stereo setup for immersive sound and does have a headphone jack for the late hours! The huge IPS panel has a 1500:1 contrast ratio to ensure more dynamic and engaging content.

Eye protection mode and dark mode included, to make sure the fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down.

A higher class of performance




The Tab E3 Max is currently the most decked-out tablet Doogee is producing. This includes a MediaTek Helio G100 processor. It’s a chipset that has been specifically designed for gaming applications, with the proprietary MediaTek Hyperengine inside — a system that minimizes lags and optimizes system resources (e.g. battery life).

It’s an octa-core procesor with a 2.2 GHz speed, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM plus 256 GB of storage.

Out of the box, you get Android 15 installed, plus its full Gemini AI features. Dive in with Gemini Deep Research, converse with Gemini Live, or use it as a helper to develop code.

The battery for days


A large body allows for a large battery, and Doogee took that opportunity. The cell inside the Tab E3 Max has a capacity of 13,500 mAh. It can last you almost 10 hours for continuous video watching, and charges up with an 18 W wallplug.

Recommended Stories
Forgot to charge your phone? The Doogee Tab E3 Max also allows reverse charging via its USB C port — plug the two devices in and it’ll provide 10 W of power back to your phone, sort of doubling as an emergency power bank.

The ultimate package




The Doogee Tab E3 Max comes in a special VIP Edition Kit, which includes everything you need to transform the tablet into your working machine on the go. A stylus, a keyboard, a mouse, protective cover, and a tempered glass protector to make sure nothing happens when you carry it around a lot!

And yes, with 4G LTE connectivity on board, you can definitely take it anywhere to work with.

With its 8 MP front camera, it can easily be your station where you take meeting calls. And its 16 MP back camera will give you enough resolution to scan documents with.

