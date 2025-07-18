Flagship tablet, fair price: Doogee Tab E3 Max

This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







Huge display for work and play



A higher class of performance





The Tab E3 Max is currently the most decked-out tablet Doogee is producing. This includes a MediaTek Helio G100 processor. It’s a chipset that has been specifically designed for gaming applications, with the proprietary MediaTek Hyperengine inside — a system that minimizes lags and optimizes system resources (e.g. battery life).



It’s an octa-core procesor with a 2.2 GHz speed, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM plus 256 GB of storage.



Out of the box, you get



The battery for days

A large body allows for a large battery, and Doogee took that opportunity. The cell inside the Tab E3 Max has a capacity of 13,500 mAh. It can last you almost 10 hours for continuous video watching, and charges up with an 18 W wallplug.



The ultimate package





The Doogee Tab E3 Max comes in a special VIP Edition Kit, which includes everything you need to transform the tablet into your working machine on the go. A stylus, a keyboard, a mouse, protective cover, and a tempered glass protector to make sure nothing happens when you carry it around a lot!



And yes, with 4G LTE connectivity on board, you can definitely take it anywhere to work with.



With its 8 MP front camera, it can easily be your station where you take meeting calls. And its 16 MP back camera will give you enough resolution to scan documents with.



Device manufacturer Doogee recently launched three new series of tablets. The value offer Doogee Tab A, the office assistant Doogee Tab G, and the top-performer — Doogee Tab E.

Here, we will take a look at the new Doogee Tab E3 Max — the tablet in the range that can do everything, with its big screen, quad speakers, and more powerful hardware. All at a fair price!