Fitbit's entire 2022 wearables lineup has just been leaked
Fitbit hasn’t announced any new products this year, but good times are yet to come for fans of the brand. Three unannounced Fitbit wearable devices have just emerged, which suggests the Google-owned company is close to making them official.
It’s hard to tell whether or not all three will be announced at the same time, but we can safely assume they will be introduced throughout 2022. Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, and Fitbit Inspire 3 will be coming soon and 91mobile has the scoop on all of them courtesy to @OnLeaks (aka Steve Hemmerstoffer).
The Versa 4 will be Fitbit’s top of the line wearable device, so it’s safe to assume it will be more expensive than the other two. No details about specs are available at the moment, but based on the images leaked, the Fitbit Versa 4 will be available in Graphite and Rose.
Moving on to Fitbit Sense 2, this one looks very much like the Versa 4 and the original Sense. However, the additional button on the side differentiate it from the previous model. We can probably assume that it will inherit all the good features of the original Sense, but as to whether or not Fitbit will include new ones, this remains a mystery. Unlike the Versa 4, the Fitbit Sense 2 will be available in three different colors: Gold, Graphite, and Platinum.
Finally, the cheapest of the three upcoming Fitbit wearable devices, the Inspire 3, will probably be the company’s top tier fitness tracker when it launches this year. Although no specs are available for this one either, the press renders confirm the Inspire 3 looks pretty much different than any of its predecessors. We also know that the fitness tracker will be available in three colors: Black, Pink, and Yellow.
All three Fitbit wearable devices are expected to be revealed in the coming months, so if you’re in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker, you might want to wait a bit for the US company to reveal the specs and prices for its new products.
Several press renders of Fitbit’s upcoming wearables show that little has changed for the company’s products in terms of design. All three unannounced devices look very much like the previous models, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
