Fitbit's entire 2022 wearables lineup has just been leaked

Moving on to Fitbit Sense 2, this one looks very much like the Versa 4 and the original Sense. However, the additional button on the side differentiate it from the previous model. We can probably assume that it will inherit all the good features of the original Sense, but as to whether or not Fitbit will include new ones, this remains a mystery. Unlike the Versa 4, the Fitbit Sense 2 will be available in three different colors: Gold, Graphite, and Platinum.Finally, the cheapest of the three upcoming Fitbit wearable devices, the Inspire 3, will probably be the company’s top tier fitness tracker when it launches this year. Although no specs are available for this one either, the press renders confirm the Inspire 3 looks pretty much different than any of its predecessors. We also know that the fitness tracker will be available in three colors: Black, Pink, and Yellow.