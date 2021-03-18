First 'budget gaming' phone with Snapdragon 870 carries 1000Hz touch rate display

Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, truly global 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI





All these goods collide in the first phone announced with a Snapdragon 870 processor, the budget gaming vivo iQOO Neo5, starting from just the equivalent of $385 in, well, China. When a similar phone makes it out globally, it will most likely be at least 30% more expensive, as these things go, which would still be worth it, given the specs and performance.





OnePlus has already announced that it will be making phones with Snapdragon 870, and it is a part of the same parent holding company that produced the Neo5, so we keep our hopes high for something similar to come out of it.





First phone with Snapdragon 870, first with 1000Hz touch sampling display rate





Besides bagging the "first" crown with Qualcomm's "budget" gaming processor, the brand made an effort to improve on all other necessary aspects for lag-free mobile gaming. First off, the Neo5 sports a dedicated dual-core display chip for higher frame rates, which not only allows for 30Hz-120Hz variable refresh but a touch sensitivity control boost brings an instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz and a touch report rate of 300Hz with a delay of 0.053s, similar to what the ROG Phone 5 offers in our review.





On top of all that, the 6.62" OLED display supports HDR10+, has a 1300nits peak brightness, and is color-calibrated out of the factory thanks to the Pixelworks technology . Add huge cooling sheet, 30-minute charging, linear motors for haptics with 4D vibration, Hi-Res Audio with stereo speakers, a specialized Game box mode, and a Turbo mode that revs up the hardware, and the budget gaming phone era has officially begun. We just hope OnePlus or someone from that same holding brings it faster to this side of the pond as well.