T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Camera

First Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Feb 21, 2020, 4:58 PM
First Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has finally arrived in our hands and we are just getting started testing it, but one thing we were eager to do right away is take a look at the performance of that brand new camera.

And not just during any time, but we took the camera of the S20 Ultra on a walk at night when light is scarce and smartphone cameras have the toughest time capturing a good image.

The S20 Ultra had an additional challenge: it features a folded, periscope zoom lens that allows zooming 10X using Hybrid Optic zoom, and up to 100X digitally. How did it perform in low-light? Let's take a look!

Zoom, zoom, zoom



As you can see having so many cameras and options meant we have a lot of shots, but if you want to have the most versatile camera with you that is hardly a downside. Looking at the images, we are genuinely impressed with the performance of the zoom cameras. We have shot the same scene with other smartphones and what you got on them was a blurry mess, while the Ultra keeps things extremely clean and sharp. Samsung uses a lot of denoising algorithms to smoothen the image, but the result is impressive: at 10X zoom the quality is quite clear and while it starts to fall apart after that, you can still easily read the signs at 30X digital zoom. Zooming all the way to a 100X seems like an overkill, though, as the quality really takes a turn for the worse at that level.


We repeated the test with a different subject: this sea horse fish ornament in a building. Zooming 5X and 10X yields a image that looks surprisingly good. You can see the aggressive noise reduction at 30X and then, the image at 100X is just for show and not really something you would want to share.

Night Mode



Samsung has also improved the Night Mode option that allows you to shoot long exposures, combined with short ones and some AI smarts, so that you end up gathering more light and ultimately getting a brighter image at night.

Night Mode now resides in the more menu and it's still not automatic, something that we do regret as we are honestly not quite sure when should we use it and when it's better not to. For example, this poorly lit street seemed like a perfect case scenario for Night Mode, but we were surprised to see a long, 8-second wait for the image. The end result was brighter, yet, but it also has slightly strange colors and we are not sure if we wouldn't actually prefer the more realistic photo we took without Night Mode.


This statue was also in the dark and seemed like a good case for Night Mode. Again, we had to wait a long 8 seconds to get the image. This seems excessive and might turn off a lot of users from using this option often. We knew we were a bit discouraged and found counting down the seconds in our mind while trying to hold the phone still. The result is a better looking image this time, but again with a slightly strange look to it. You be the judge.

Selfies



Selfies on the S20 Ultra appear a lot sharper than before and we love the colors and the detail.


You can also use night mode in selfies and here it proved quite useful: my face was in the dark and the first image was not one I would use, while the second one with the night mode was definitely an improvement.

We will be updating this article with additional images. Stay tuned for more S20 Ultra content in the coming days!

fasd

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Itstheshoes
Reply

1. Itstheshoes

Posts: 6; Member since: Jun 28, 2019

Victor, Last year I asked you straight up to compare the exynos models and the snapdragon. Please don't be a coward this year and do the right thing by comparing photos AND battery life AND performance.

posted on 3 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless