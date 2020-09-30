Firefox for Android to get some useful extensions soon
The company says that the new extensions will be available in the release version of Firefox for Android in November, that’s why they are currently being tested out on the browser’ Firefox Nightly version (used to be called Firefox Preview).
The new extensions the mobile browser is getting include some quite useful features. The first one, called Video Background Play Fix will keep videos playing in the background when you switch to a new tab. The browser will also get Image Search Options, a tool that will help you dig deeper into web content and find images more easily.
In the privacy department, the browser will get the extensions FoxyProxy, which is a proxy management tool, and Bitwared, a password manager tool.
Keep in mind that these extensions are for now only available in Firefox Nightly (if you want to test them, you can install Firefox Nightly) and will be available in the official Firefox for Android in November.