Firefox Nightly for Android to get a major update next week
Firefox says that when it decided to create a new browsing app for Android, it wanted the browser to be faster and more reliable than its current Stable app. It also wanted it to be based on its own GeckoView mobile browser engine; this would allow users to enjoy "the highest level of privacy and security available on the Android platform." The company also didn't want Android users to have to decide "between privacy and a great browsing experience."
Firefox says that over the last couple of months it has been examining the problems that users wanted Firefox to get rid of. These issues were determined by listening to user feedback and by analyzing usage behavior. This allowed the developers to study what changes they needed to make.
This Spring, the new Firefox for Android will go into Beta with the Stable version of the app getting the update in the middle of this year. Meanwhile, you can install these different versions of Firefox for Android from the Google Play Store:
- Firefox Browser (Stable version)
- Firefox Browser (Beta)
- Firefox Preview (Preview of new version)
- Firefox Nightly (Developmental version)
