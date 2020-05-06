Microsoft

Microsoft employees can keep working remotely through October

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 06, 2020, 11:30 PM
Microsoft began closing its offices in March when coronavirus cases were on the rise. Now, as the economy slowly reopens, many people will be going back to work.
 
Microsoft employees, on the other hand, have been given an option to work remotely through October, unless their position mandates otherwise.
 
Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, is expected to lift lockdown restrictions on May 31.
 
Even then, the company is allowing employees to work from home unless they are in an essential role or the law requires otherwise.
 
Microsoft has over 144,000 employees worldwide. 85,000 of those are believed to be in the US.
 
In the coming months, the situation could look similar to what’s happening in China right now, where around half of the 6,200 Microsoft employees have gone back to work as the country slowly returns to normalcy.
 
Previously, Amazon had also announced that most of its staffers could continue working remotely until October 2.
 
A shift to work from home was apparently already underway before the coronavirus hit. A good many new startups have been following this strategy from the get-go.
 
Established companies, on the other hand, were flirting with the idea to access talent outside of the regions where they have a physical presence.
 
So, even after the stay at home orders are lifted completely, chances are that some employees will still be allowed to work from their residence, as companies are beginning to warm up to the idea of remote work.

