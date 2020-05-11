Facebook will try to fight unemployment with two new (still experimental) features
The first feature is geared towards companies that are hiring, providing them the option to add custom questions to find more qualified applicants. The COVID-19 Employment Resources banner links people to the Department of Labor's website, where they can find information about unemployment benefits, workplace safety, and more.
Facebook is working on Job Application Questions pic.twitter.com/MOCZKlCYFF— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 8, 2020
Jane maintains an excellent record as a leaker, and we can expect these new features to roll out officially pretty soon, given the current health/employment situation. Facebook launched a dedicated coronavirus Community Help page and a self-reporting survey last month. Meanwhile, the battle with the coronavirus continues. Stay safe!
Facebook is working on COVID-19 Employment Resources banner pic.twitter.com/oc1HnElhIF— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 8, 2020