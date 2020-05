Facebook will try to fight unemployment with two new (still experimental) features

Facebook is working on Job Application Questions pic.twitter.com/MOCZKlCYFF — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 8, 2020

Facebook is working on COVID-19 Employment Resources banner pic.twitter.com/oc1HnElhIF — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 8, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to lay off workers due to the inability to operate under lockdown. The unemployment rates in the US alone are skyrocketing, and people find it hard to deal with the situation. It seems that Facebook is trying to help with some new features. Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong dug up two hidden functionalities - Job Application Questions and a COVID-19 Employment Resources banner.The first feature is geared towards companies that are hiring, providing them the option to add custom questions to find more qualified applicants. The COVID-19 Employment Resources banner links people to the Department of Labor's website, where they can find information about unemployment benefits, workplace safety, and more.Jane maintains an excellent record as a leaker, and we can expect these new features to roll out officially pretty soon, given the current health/employment situation. Facebook launched a dedicated coronavirus Community Help page and a self-reporting survey last month. Meanwhile, the battle with the coronavirus continues. Stay safe!