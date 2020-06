Facebook now allows users to hide older posts

Facebook also added filters to help users view and manage posts in bulk, as well as sort and find what they're looking for easier than ever. You can now find posts with certain people or those published on a specific date. Facebook also added filters to help users view and manage posts in bulk, as well as sort and find what they're looking for easier than ever. You can now find posts with certain people or those published on a specific date.



The good news is Manage Activity will be first rolled out to smartphones and tablets. Sadly, there's no ETA for desktop and Facebook Lite versions of the app yet.

The latest Facebook update lets users hide their older posts published on the social platform that are no longer relevant for their audience, but are worth keeping. It's a nifty feature that allows you to make certain Facebook posts private instead of moving them directly to the trash.The new option to hide older Facebook posts is now available via the newly launched Manage Activity interface. To hide a post you must choose to archive it, which means that the post will no longer be visible to others, but it remains stored on your Facebook account.From the new Manage Activity tab, you'll be able to send Facebook posts directly to trash where they will be stored for 30 days before being deleted. Of course, you can choose to delete posts sent to trash manually and not wait for 30 days, or you can restore them before they are lost forever.