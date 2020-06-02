Facebook now allows users to hide older posts
From the new Manage Activity tab, you'll be able to send Facebook posts directly to trash where they will be stored for 30 days before being deleted. Of course, you can choose to delete posts sent to trash manually and not wait for 30 days, or you can restore them before they are lost forever.
Facebook also added filters to help users view and manage posts in bulk, as well as sort and find what they're looking for easier than ever. You can now find posts with certain people or those published on a specific date.
The good news is Manage Activity will be first rolled out to smartphones and tablets. Sadly, there's no ETA for desktop and Facebook Lite versions of the app yet.