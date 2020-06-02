iOS Android Apps

Facebook now allows users to hide older posts

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 02, 2020, 12:05 PM
Facebook now allows users to hide older posts
The latest Facebook update lets users hide their older posts published on the social platform that are no longer relevant for their audience, but are worth keeping. It's a nifty feature that allows you to make certain Facebook posts private instead of moving them directly to the trash.

The new option to hide older Facebook posts is now available via the newly launched Manage Activity interface. To hide a post you must choose to archive it, which means that the post will no longer be visible to others, but it remains stored on your Facebook account.

From the new Manage Activity tab, you'll be able to send Facebook posts directly to trash where they will be stored for 30 days before being deleted. Of course, you can choose to delete posts sent to trash manually and not wait for 30 days, or you can restore them before they are lost forever.



Facebook also added filters to help users view and manage posts in bulk, as well as sort and find what they're looking for easier than ever. You can now find posts with certain people or those published on a specific date.


The good news is Manage Activity will be first rolled out to smartphones and tablets. Sadly, there's no ETA for desktop and Facebook Lite versions of the app yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Phones with fastest wireless charging
Popular stories
Fastest charging phones
Popular stories
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
Popular stories
Google's giant mistake allows some Pixel 4 XL users to install the first Android 11 beta

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless