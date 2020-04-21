iOS Apps

Leaked screenshots show dark mode for Facebook on iOS devices

by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 21, 2020, 10:23 PM
There's one important feature that's missing from both Android and iOS version of Facebook: dark mode. While Messenger and Instagram have already been updated with dark themes, Facebook has yet to receive the same treatment.

But that doesn't mean that Facebook won't be getting the long-awaited feature at some point. In fact, we now have proof that Facebook is working to bring the dark mode to its iOS app. WABetaInfo was the first to spot the new option to enable dark mode in Facebook for iOS, but 9to5mac obtained several screenshots that clearly show what the new dark theme looks like on the iOS devices.

From what we're seeing in these images, Facebook went for a gray color rather than pitch black. The unreleased dark theme can be enabled from the settings menu inside the app, but when the feature will be finalized it will also follow the appearance of the scheduling.

There's no timeline for the release of the dark mode, but seeing that Facebook has already made it available to a limited number of beta users, we suspect it won't be long until it's ready for prime time.

