Facebook cracks down on third-party Android apps again
Thing is, Facebook’s own apps for Android often don’t offer the best user experience and people sometimes prefer to download third-party “wrapper” apps. These smaller, faster, and simpler apps are alternative ways to access Facebook but apparently, the social network wants people to stick to Facebook’s official apps.
The developer of Swipe for Facebook posted this message to the app's subreddit:
It is with a very heavy heart that the day has finally come to say goodbye to Swipe for Facebook.
Today, I have received a cease and desist letter from some attorneys representing Facebook Inc. My social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram have also been permanently disabled (unfortunately locking me out of tons of memories over the years and contact with many distant relatives).