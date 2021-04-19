Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Apps

Facebook cracks down on third-party Android apps again

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 19, 2021, 7:47 AM
Facebook cracks down on third-party Android apps again
Facebook has a long history of flexing its muscles when it comes to third-party apps and developers. The social network destroyed many small apps in the past with cease-and-desist orders, and it seems that Swipe for Facebook and Simple Social are joining the bunch.

Thing is, Facebook’s own apps for Android often don’t offer the best user experience and people sometimes prefer to download third-party “wrapper” apps. These smaller, faster, and simpler apps are alternative ways to access Facebook but apparently, the social network wants people to stick to Facebook’s official apps.

According to SlashGear, developers of Swipe and Simple Social have received cease-and-desist letters from Facebook attorneys forcing them to effectively remove their apps from Google Play Store.


The developer of Swipe for Facebook posted this message to the app's subreddit:

It is with a very heavy heart that the day has finally come to say goodbye to Swipe for Facebook.

Today, I have received a cease and desist letter from some attorneys representing Facebook Inc. My social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram have also been permanently disabled (unfortunately locking me out of tons of memories over the years and contact with many distant relatives).

It’s one thing to try and force people to use certain apps on a legal basis (not particularly ethical but hey, it’s business), but a completely different matter to go personal and start disabling accounts. It’s called bullying.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless