Facebook cracks down on third-party Android apps again

It is with a very heavy heart that the day has finally come to say goodbye to Swipe for Facebook.



Today, I have received a cease and desist letter from some attorneys representing Facebook Inc. My social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram have also been permanently disabled (unfortunately locking me out of tons of memories over the years and contact with many distant relatives).

The developer of Swipe for Facebook posted this message to the app's subreddit It’s one thing to try and force people to use certain apps on a legal basis (not particularly ethical but hey, it’s business), but a completely different matter to go personal and start disabling accounts. It’s called bullying.