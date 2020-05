Facebook shuts down Instagram Lite app, but a relaunch is still in the cards

The Instagram Lite app was available for download in countries like Kenya, Mexico, Peru, and the Philippines, but instead of expanding its availability, Facebook has decided to shut it down completely.



However, it looks like this isn't the last time we see a “lite” version of Instagram, as Facebook plans to process all the feedback it received and build a new version of Instagram Lite. Unfortunately, there's no telling when the app will be launched, but at least we know it's coming.

Instagram Lite, the app launched by Facebook two years ago in several countries to help users with less powerful smartphones has been given the ax. AndroidPolice recently noticed that the Instagram Lite app has been removed from the Google Play Store, while those who already have installed are now met with a message informing them that the app is no longer supported. TechCrunch was able to confirm with Facebook that Instagram Lite has been shut down and that people in those countries where it was available are now redirected to the full-fledged Instagram app: