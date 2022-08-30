 Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android gets retired - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android gets retired

Apps
@cosminvasile
Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android gets retired
Facebook announced that it’s shutting down its streaming app for iOS and Android effective October 28. After Twitch’s huge success with streamers like Ninja, Google and Facebook decided they want a piece of the pie, so they started offering preferential contracts to big streamers.

Some of the biggest names in the gaming streaming industry have migrated from Twitch to Facebook and YouTube, just to come back after their contracts expired. Since these streamers always take their communities with them when migrating to another service, so keeping them locked into an exclusivity contract for a few years didn’t prove to be such a good idea.

That’s one of the main reasons Facebook decided to shut down its gaming app. Although the streaming service will continue to work for those who want to watch their favorite Facebook Gaming streamers, the mobile app will no longer be available beginning October 28.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook.


Meanwhile, Facebook is investing a lot on metaverse, VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and NFT, buzzwords that mean little to the vast majority of its users. Time will tell if the social network giant has taken the correct decision, although based on previous history, things aren’t looking good at all for Facebook.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G once again, get it while supplies last
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless