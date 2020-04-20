iOS Android Apps Games

Facebook launches its dedicated gaming app in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2020, 6:29 PM
Facebook launches its dedicated gaming app in the US
Facebook has been working on its gaming app for a few years now. After making its debut in the Philippines back in 2018, Facebook Gaming is now available to all Android users in the United States.

Facebook Gaming is a hub for the gaming community where gamers can watch their favorite streamers, play casual games and chat about anything games-related. At the moment, the app is only available for Android users via Google Play Store, but an iOS version is in the process of being approved by Apple and should go live in the App Store very soon.

Although Facebook is not a new player in the gaming industry, it didn't manage to attract as many players as other streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, but it does have enough viewers to convince the company to invest in the platform.

Metrics published by Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet show Twitch ranks one in top total hours watched in Q1 2020 with more than 3.1 billion hours, followed by YouTube Gaming Live with 1 billion hours and Facebook with just 500 million hours.

When it comes to streaming total streaming hours in Q1 2020, Twitch dominates once again with 121 million hours, followed by Mixer with 28 million hours. Surprisingly, YouTube Gaming Live and Facebook rank third and fourth place with just 14 million and 5 million hours, respectively.

There's hope for Facebook though as the metrics report shows that from February to March, watch hours on Facebook Gaming increased by 3.8%. The bad news is the other platforms increased a bit more: Twitch – 23%, Mixer – 14,9%, YouTube Gaming Live – 10.7%.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless