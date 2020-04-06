Even colleagues without Skype accounts can join your Skype Meet Now call
Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx— Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020
As working from home is gaining rapid traction, Skype took the opportunity to reintroduce the feature just in time to make its service more appealing to the growing amount of people who need simple and powerful online conferencing tools.
And while there are plenty of other apps to choose from, such as Zoom, which recently faced privacy concerns and was even banned from use at SpaceX, Skype remains among the most popular and trusted choices for business. The fact that it also comes pre-built into Windows 10 definitely gives it an edge over competing services.
Especially useful features that come with Skype's Meet Now are the much-needed screen sharing, and the opportunity to review a call after it's finished. Skype stores recordings for up to 30 days, with media shared during the calls stored for even longer. The service is available as an Android and iOS app, as well as a web client, easily accessible to anyone for free.
Now that Microsoft's popular service has taken to social media to make itself extra appealing in these times of social distancing, we're likely to see other companies similarly take steps to get the attention of home workers in the IT sector.
As COVID-19 takes its toll on businesses such as those who manufacture mobile phones, causing phone sales to hit a 10-year low, social media, conferencing, and especially streaming services are expectedly seeing a significant spike in user activity.