Estonian language learning game clocks 25 million users

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 26, 2020, 3:05 AM
Estonian language learning game clocks 25 million users
Learning languages may seem hard but nowadays you have all the tools in your pocket. Language learning apps are thriving on the Play Store and AppStore and for a good reason. Instead of carrying around textbooks and writing homework like a 20th-century anachronism, today you can get all your learning via your smartphone. The Estonian app Drops is a great example.

Drops uses a simple but effective method of learning, called visual associative learning. Basically, it will show you a bunch of images and you need to match them to the specific word in the language you’re learning. It’s a cool concept and the learning sessions are divided into 5-minute fragments in order to let you stay focused. The app offers 39 languages in its portfolio and the list will grow further in the future.



The company announced that Drops has hit 25 million users and reached a revenue of $10 million. According to the CEO of the company Daniel Farkas, the success of the app lies in the fact that it is a proper game, and not just a gamified language course. “The biggest advantage is that Drops is a game, not a gamified language course,” said Farkas. “The core experience is a proper game. Gamification gives you external motivation with rewards. The immersive game experience is internal, or intrinsic.”

You can download Drops for Android or iOS and the core experience is free. If you want to get the whole premium experience (unlimited playtime, no ads, listening tests,) you’ll have to subscribe to a monthly plan or opt for a one-time purchase.

