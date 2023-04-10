Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
It's not often that Apple's iPhones go on sale, and cash discounts are particularly hard to come by. If you're in the market for an iPhone but don't want to commit to a multi-year carrier plan or trade in your old device, Woot has a great deal on the impressive iPhone 13.

Although it's natural to want the latest and greatest, sometimes it's not feasible or even advisable. The 2022 iPhone 14 is essentially an updated iPhone 13, with only minor changes. Despite not receiving a new chipset or Dynamic Island interface, it still starts at $799.

iPhone 13 renewed 128GB

6.1 inches screen | A15 Bionic | 12MP + 12MP rear cameras | 3,240mAh battery | MagSafe wireless charging
$100 off (14%)
$599
$699
Buy at Woot

Apple sells the iPhone 13 for $699, but if that's still too steep for a 2021 model, Woot has refurbished iPhone 13 models on sale for $100 less. These devices have undergone thorough inspections and function as well as new phones, with minimal signs of wear and tear that are barely visible unless you are looking really hard.

The iPhone 13 is the best iPhone for most people in 2023. It has a 6.1 inches screen and is easier to manage than the heavier Pro models. The A15 Bionic chip provides plenty of speed for all your needs. Apple supports its phones for up to six years, so you can expect to use the device for years to come.

With a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, the iPhone 13 takes exceptional photos in all lighting conditions. Few phones can match its camera performance.

Battery life is also impressive, with the device lasting all day and even carrying over to the next day with some power left.

If you're looking to upgrade to a new iPhone but don't want to spend over $600, this deal is definitely worth considering. The offer will be available for six days or until inventory runs out, but it appears that Woot is quickly selling out of stock, with the 256GB model already unavailable. The deal has proven to be so popular that the retailer is not letting people buy more than three phones.


