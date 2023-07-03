Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's a certain charm and fit and finish to high-end phones that midrangers don't even come close to matching. The latest flagship phones aren't within the budget of most people though. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, for instance, starts at $1,099. If you have your heart set on a premium Apple smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is on sale at Amazon for $220 off.
Unlike top Android phones, Apple smartphones rarely go on sale. You'll hardly find them discounted on Amazon and at most, the e-commerce giant sells refurbished models at marked-down rates.
This alone makes today's deal very special. It knocks $220 off the price of the 128GB variant of the former Apple flagship, which otherwise would cost you $1,099.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a well-built smartphone with a large 6.7 inches 120Hz screen, the same Apple A15 Bionic chip as the standard iPhone 14, a triple camera system that can put most newer phones to shame, and a beefy 4,352mAh battery.
The only requirement is that you'll have to sign up for the $55/month Cricket Wireless plan which offers unlimited talk time, unrestricted data access, and the freedom to send as many texts as you want.
This offer is only valid for the beautiful Alpine Green variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Other models, such as the Graphite and Sierra Blue, are still retailing for $1,099.
We don't know how long the deal will run for so stop reading and add it to your cart right away if you want a blazing-fast premium phone with excellent cameras, gorgeous high refresh rate screen, six years of software support, Face ID, and long battery life.
