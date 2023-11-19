Entry-level Apple iPad is astonishingly affordable for the first time





Unadulterated by modern times, the iPad 9 is a solid tablet and a great choice for most users. If all you need to do on a tablet is scroll through Facebook and X, send emails, read e-books, and visit shopping websites, the iPad 9 can do all that and then some.





It has a 10.2-inch screen and you may like its size better than the other closest options - the iPad 10, which is 10.9-inch and costs $449, and the 8.3-inch iPad mini which starts at $499.





iPad 9th Gen 64GB 10.2-inch screen | A13 Bionic chip | 8MP rear camera | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life $99 off (30%) $229 90 $329 Buy at Amazon





In short, it's neither too small nor too large; it's the perfect size. Amazon is currently selling it for $100 off, which makes it way more affordable than the aforementioned tablets.





It's underpinned by the Apple A13 Bionic chip and is not the fastest tablet, but at this price, it doesn't need to be. It has more than enough raw power for tablet stuff and that's what really matters. For comparison's sake, it's faster than most top Android tablets from a year ago. You can even attach a keyboard to it for light productivity tasks.





You get a Touch ID sensor for user authentication. The iPad 9 is the only iPad that still has a headphone jack, so you won't have to worry about spending more money on wireless earbuds.





Barring a few once-in-a-blue-moon use cases, this iPad can do everything that you can imagine doing on a tablet that's not trying to be anything else. You may be tempted to spend several hundred dollars more on other tablets because of minor stuff like visible bezels, but keep in mind that aesthetics are not a prerequisite for usefulness. Go for the deal if you need a reliable, inexpensive tablet for casual use.