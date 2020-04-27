Entertainment Survival Guide - 8 hilarious Netflix stand-up comedy specials to see during isolation
In this article we'll take a look at the following 8 hilarious Netflix stand-up comedy specials:
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face
- Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones
- Jim Jefferies: Freedumb
- Sebastian Maniscalco: What's Wrong with People?
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and FlamethrowersGeneral family-friendly comedy | Maturity rating: 7+
Brian Regan is arguably the most legendary clean comedian of our time, and this stand-up reflects on his ability to joke about topics that are inclusive to young and old.
From self-deprecating humor, through making fun of police conferences for not providing microphones to the people asking questions, to the difficulty of setting up family board games like Mouse Trap, he covers a broad range of subjects in this hour-long special.
However, the cleanliness of this stand-up comedian may actually be a negative for some, so if you're looking for edgier and more daring comics, one of the next specials on the list may be a better fit for you.
Ryan Hamilton: Happy FaceSelf-deprecating, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 13+
Ryan Hamilton is a tall man with a wide grin, and a whole arsenal of self-deprecating jokes and stories about his unique appearance. He also shares his experience of moving to New York from a town of a thousand people, and interacting with the craziness of the big city. In addition, many jokes revolve around his attempts to socialize and find love in today's modern and chaotic world.
Although still a fairly clean comedy special, this one is better suited for young adults, in their 20s and 30s. Happy Face is one of the more underrated, unique and hilarious stand-up specials Netflix doesn't seem to feature as often as it should, so it's likely that most people haven't discovered it yet, even though it's from 2017.
Todd Barry: Spicy HoneyDeadpan, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 16+
The heavily sarcastic, deadpan delivery of Todd Barry may initially divide the crowd, but as the special went on I realized he's one of the most unique personalities I've seen do stand-up comedy.
His face almost exclusively expresses content, his jokes are told in a slow and mostly quiet fashion, often poking fun at people he's seen on the street, on airplanes and in stores. There's also a fair amount of self-deprecating humor, but, as previously mentioned, mostly deadpan and observational comedy.
For those looking for someone with a really unique delivery, Todd Barry and his special Spicy Honey is definitely a must, and although seemingly odd at first, once his persona grows on you, the next 40-to-50 minutes are going to be filled with laughter.
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & TrickerySelf-deprecating, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 16+
Once again, we're taking a look at a unique personality that definitely needs some adapting to, but then results in a great time full of laughs.
Aside from being a show host, Norm Macdonald is among the most popular comedians, known for purposefully making jokes that only few can understand, making them way funnier for those who do. His charming and sweet personality on stage, combined with a slightly confused look while delivering his observational jokes makes him extremely memorable. He's not one to move a lot on stage or yell his jokes out, but often calmly delivers them while chuckling to himself.
Norm's comedy special named above is almost a calming experience, while still super fun. If you're looking to have a good laugh, occasionally wonder "What did he mean by that?" and maybe even relax while enjoying some great stories, this is a must-watch special.
Dave Chappelle: Sticks and StonesPolitically incorrect, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 18+
Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle made a return from a long hiatus with several Netflix specials, this one being my personal favorite of the bunch. The jokes featured in it are mostly told in captivating stories and revolve around his own personal life, his views on American politics, and current social issues.
Fans of stand-up comedy have likely seen a Chappelle special before, as he has been a wildly successful name in comedy since the early 2000's, and he even hosted his own hit show that ran from 2003 to 2006, called the Chappelle Show.
Unlike the previous comedians on this list, Dave tends to speak loudly and actively move around the stage, delivering some of the most energetic and hilarious stand-ups available. This is also a great first special to see for comedy fans who are new to Dave's comedy, to then also move on to his other specials and albums available on Netflix.
Jim Jefferies: FreedumbPolitically incorrect, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 18+
The way Australian comedian Jim Jefferies delivers his jokes reminds me of a combination between TV character Al Bundy and comedian Brian Regan, except his humor is significantly more offensive and non-politically correct. Thus, this special isn't for everybody, though for fans of edgy comedy who aren't easily-offended, it's absolutely hilarious, even just purely thanks to his delivery and facial expressions.
He has several Netflix specials, this one being a great start for viewers that haven't watched him before. It mostly focuses on American politics and issues, with some personal stories thrown in for good measure, including the experience of having to "kidnap" his child in order to vaccinate him, because his wife surprisingly turned out to stand against vaccinations.
His energy, facial expressions, body language and storytelling make him a really fun comedian that many can enjoy, though his generally offensive and political comedy may also repel a large chunk of the population, so proceed with caution.
Sebastian Maniscalco: What's Wrong with People?Observational comedy | Maturity rating: 13+
Back to someone more family-friendly but still absolutely hilarious and unique in his joke delivery, we're taking a look at actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.
His comedy mostly derives from how people generally behave, jokingly showing disgust and contempt towards it all. His charm and body language often compliments stories from his earlier years, including how he used to go to clubs and pick up women with his friends, or growing up in an Italian family with a strict and critical father.
Bill Burr: Paper TigerPolitically incorrect, observational comedy | Maturity rating: 16+
Saving arguably the best for last, my personal favorite comedian Bill Burr is now a grown family man with a child, trying to understand the world as it has become.
In this stand-up special, Bill Burr pokes fun at political correctness, social issues and even conspiracy theories, including one where robots take over the world because humanity doesn't know when to stop when it comes to technology advancement.
He is one of the louder and more anger-fueled comedians, and definitely among the best. For fans of politically incorrect comedy, this is a must-see.
Hopefully this list will help you have a great time while at home.
Do you have your own favorite stand-up comedy specials we should watch, and have you seen any of the above? Let us know in the comments.