New streaming service Quibi launches in US and Canada, focusing on short-form shows
It's planned to have around 175 shows with 8,500 episodes by the end of its first year. Among those will be so-called "movies in chapters," and both unscripted and scripted shows and realities. A-list celebrities to be involved with its launch titles include Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, and Reese Witherspoon.
According to TV Guide, some of the shows to appear on Quibi are a Reno 911! revival, a comedy series named Die Hart, featuring comedy star Kevin Hart, a new series based on 2003 romantic comedy film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and a show called Nikki Fre$h, featuring Nichole Richie.
Although Quibi is launching in an already oversaturated market, without much brand identity or a flagship show right now, it's also making its debut in a great time for streaming services in general. Large competitors services HBO Now, Netflix and Disney+ are currently seeing spikes in activity as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing most people to remain at home.