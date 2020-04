New streaming service Quibi launches in US and Canada, focusing on short-form shows

Quibi is a new streaming service, with its initial idea being a focus on bite-sized content. Most of its original shows are planned on having 10-minute episodes, or shorter, with new episodes coming out daily. As BGR explains, that strategy is meant to help integrate the service into your daily routine.Quibi just launched in the US and Canada, costing $7.99 per month, with an option of $4.99 with ads. A generous 90-day trial is also available, so anyone interested can first give it a go and see if it's worth subscribing to, risk-free.It's planned to have around 175 shows with 8,500 episodes by the end of its first year. Among those will be so-called "movies in chapters," and both unscripted and scripted shows and realities. A-list celebrities to be involved with its launch titles include Steven Spielberg, Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, and Reese Witherspoon.Quibi was defined in January by CEO Meg Whitman as not an alternative to YouTube or Instagram, while being focused on providing content for people on the go. Filling the niche of giving bite size entertainment to people on the commute, waiting for friends, or standing in lines, it's aiming to take some attention away from the likes of TikTok and Netflix.According to TV Guide , some of the shows to appear on Quibi are a Reno 911! revival, a comedy series named Die Hart, featuring comedy star Kevin Hart, a new series based on 2003 romantic comedy film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and a show called Nikki Fre$h, featuring Nichole Richie.Although Quibi is launching in an already oversaturated market, without much brand identity or a flagship show right now, it's also making its debut in a great time for streaming services in general. Large competitors services HBO Now, Netflix and Disney+ are currently seeing spikes in activity as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing most people to remain at home.