Duolingo ABC helps kids stranded home learn to read and write





Surprise! Today we’re launching Duolingo ABC, a new app to teach children ages 3-6 how to read! Featuring 300+ fun, bite-sized lessons teaching fundamental reading and writing skills.



Get it on iOS in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia & New Zealand: https://t.co/SYrfWeIaQd pic.twitter.com/imd8YqBEzR — Duolingo (@duolingo) March 26, 2020

Duolingo ABC is free to download and already available on the Duolingo ABC is free to download and already available on the App Store , and it is also free of any advertisement material making it safe for its young audience. Unfortunately, the app is available exclusively for iOS devices, so you have to find an iPhone or an iPad in order to take advantage, although the company plans to release an Android version in the near future as well.

As the name suggests, it’s designed to help 3- to 6-years-old kids learn the alphabet and master reading and writing with a series of more than 300 interactive bite-sized lessons. It includes various word puzzles asking kids to assemble a word from a bunch of letters, a game of tracing the lines of letters to learn how to write them, matching animal pictures to their starting letters and more.