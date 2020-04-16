Multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight out now on Android and iOS
The asymmetrical 4 vs 1 multiplayer horror game puts one player into the shoes of a terrifying killer and four others in the roles of survivors. The killer must hunt and murder all survivors, while the survivors must escape the map by repairing a couple of generators and opening the gate to freedom. If one of the survivors escape, the whole team wins the match.
Dead by Daylight features a deep progression system, so the better you perform in the game, the faster you'll be able to upgrade your characters with new perks. Although Dead by Daylight does feature in-app purchases, these are mostly for cosmetic items, as characters can be unlocked by simply playing the game.