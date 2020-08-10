Ubisoft's amazingly popular fighting game Brawlhalla comes to mobile
More importantly, Brawlhalla is free-to-play on iOS and Android and features full cross-play with console and PC, which means you can play with all your friends anywhere. To celebrate the launch of the mobile version of the game, developer Blue Mammoth is offers a free skin to all players who log in for the next two weeks on any platform.
The mobile version of Brawlhalla offers the same content available on any other platform, including 50 heroes to choose from and ten games mode for up to 8 players. Also, players on Android and iOS will be able to fully customize their touch screen control schemes, although we strongly recommend using a controller for Brawlhalla. It makes it much easier to achieve those amazing combos that require precise timing.
Those interested can try out Brawlhalla today by downloading the game from the App Store or Google Play Store. The game is compatible with just about any smartphone and tablet running Android or iOS.