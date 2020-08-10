Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
iOS Android Games

Ubisoft's amazingly popular fighting game Brawlhalla comes to mobile

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 10, 2020, 5:42 AM
Ubisoft's amazingly popular fighting game Brawlhalla comes to mobile
Brawlhalla, the epic free-to-play platform fighting game developed by Blue Mammoth, is now available on Android and iOS. With more than 40 million players on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Brawlhalla is a phenomenon.

Mimicking many of the gameplay mechanics and design choice of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros., Brawhalla has its own flavor thanks to the unique heroes that are added to its roster regularly.

More importantly, Brawlhalla is free-to-play on iOS and Android and features full cross-play with console and PC, which means you can play with all your friends anywhere. To celebrate the launch of the mobile version of the game, developer Blue Mammoth is offers a free skin to all players who log in for the next two weeks on any platform.



The mobile version of Brawlhalla offers the same content available on any other platform, including 50 heroes to choose from and ten games mode for up to 8 players. Also, players on Android and iOS will be able to fully customize their touch screen control schemes, although we strongly recommend using a controller for Brawlhalla. It makes it much easier to achieve those amazing combos that require precise timing.

Those interested can try out Brawlhalla today by downloading the game from the App Store or Google Play Store. The game is compatible with just about any smartphone and tablet running Android or iOS.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra first impressions: practical luxury
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: The iPad Pro of Android

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless