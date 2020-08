Ubisoft's amazingly popular fighting game Brawlhalla comes to mobile

The mobile version of Brawlhalla offers the same content available on any other platform, including 50 heroes to choose from and ten games mode for up to 8 players. Also, players on Android and iOS will be able to fully customize their touch screen control schemes, although we strongly recommend using a controller for Brawlhalla. It makes it much easier to achieve those amazing combos that require precise timing.Those interested can try out Brawlhalla today by downloading the game from the App Store or Google Play Store . The game is compatible with just about any smartphone and tablet running Android or iOS.