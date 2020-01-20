G.I. Joe is coming to smartphones today
You get to collect cards and customize your deck to upgrade heroes, troops, commands, and vehicles. As you progress through the tiers, you get to unlock better characters and gear. Since your base produces resources all the time, you'll have to upgrade it to protect the resources from enemy troops.
Resources and special rewards are also gained by completing missions that are changed on a timely basis. G.I. Joe: War on Cobra might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the good news is that it's free. Also, you can download it right now via the App Store and Google Play Store.
