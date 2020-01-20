G.I. Joe is coming to smartphones today







Resources and special rewards are also gained by completing missions that are changed on a timely basis. G.I. Joe: War on Cobra might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the good news is that it's free. Also, you can download it right now via the You get to collect cards and customize your deck to upgrade heroes, troops, commands, and vehicles. As you progress through the tiers, you get to unlock better characters and gear. Since your base produces resources all the time, you'll have to upgrade it to protect the resources from enemy troops.Resources and special rewards are also gained by completing missions that are changed on a timely basis. G.I. Joe: War on Cobra might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the good news is that it's free. Also, you can download it right now via the App Store and Google Play Store

G.I. Joe, the amazing franchise that's now part of the National Toy Hall of Fame, is making a comeback on smartphones. If you've seen enough G.I. Joe movies or animated series, Emerald City Games and D3 Go! in partnership with HASBRO has you covered with the new mobile game that's coming to smartphones today.Dubbed G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, the game lets players build, upgrade, and defend their base against the attacks of other players. Yes, the game has an important competitive multiplayer strategy layer where you get to choose between G.I. Joe Heroes and Cobra Villains and fight other players.