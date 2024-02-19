Delete these five scary Android apps to avoid devastating personal implications

Five malicious apps that racked up tens of thousands of downloads were removed by Google Play after a research firm published a report about them.





The apps contained the banking trojan Anatsa and were after users in the UK, the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain. Initially, the apps were specifically targeting Samsung users but later on, it became manufacturer agnostic.





Research company Bleeping Computer Research company ThreatFabric which was the first to report on the resurgence of Anatsa revealed tothe names of the phony apps. They are as follows:





Phone Cleaner - File Explorer PDF Viewer - File Explorer PDF Reader - Viewer & Editor Phone Cleaner: File Explorer PDF Reader: File Manager





The fake apps were disguised as PDF and cleaner apps and were designed in a way to reach the Top New Free charts, increasing their chances of getting downloaded by unsuspecting users.





It is believed that the apps were downloaded between 150,000 and 200,000 times before being removed from the Play Store. They employed a multi-staged process to infect devices without user interaction and evade detection. They also used other sophisticated tactics, including abusing Accessibility Service and bypassing Android 13 's restricted settings.





The Anatsa trojan has Device Takeover (DTO) capabilities, meaning it can take over an infected device and perform actions on your behalf. It can steal sensitive information from your phone and initiate transactions on its own.





As mentioned before, the malicious apps are no longer available on Google Play, but if you already have them on your phone, you'll have to delete them yourself.





To avoid falling prey to such apps in the future, do a thorough check before downloading any app by making sure it comes from a trusted developer. Another thing to look for is requested permissions, especially those related to the Accessibility Service.