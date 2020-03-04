Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
There's one seller on Amazon that offers a huge $210 discount on the Pixel 3a, but they only sell refurbished units. The good news is it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means that it's eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.
The only thing that worries us is that although the seller claims the phones come unlocked, some customers who bought the Pixel 3a XL claim their units were locked to various carriers. Still, you can ship it back and get your money in the worst-case scenario.
