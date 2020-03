Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)

Perhaps it's not a good time to buy yourself a brand-new Google Pixel 3a XL since the Pixel 4a is just around the corner, but it's worth considering one if the price is great. Google is still selling the Pixel 3a XL for $480, which can be a bit pricey for a mid-range Android device.However, you can save $60 if you buy one from Amazon right now. The phone comes in new condition and it's unlocked, so you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the country. If you can't afford to pay more than $400 on a smartphone, we have another deal for you.There's one seller on Amazon that offers a huge $210 discount on the Pixel 3a , but they only sell refurbished units. The good news is it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means that it's eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.The only thing that worries us is that although the seller claims the phones come unlocked, some customers who bought the Pixel 3a XL claim their units were locked to various carriers. Still, you can ship it back and get your money in the worst-case scenario.