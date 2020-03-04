Android Deals Google

Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 04, 2020, 6:36 PM
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
Perhaps it's not a good time to buy yourself a brand-new Google Pixel 3a XL since the Pixel 4a is just around the corner, but it's worth considering one if the price is great. Google is still selling the Pixel 3a XL for $480, which can be a bit pricey for a mid-range Android device.

However, you can save $60 if you buy one from Amazon right now. The phone comes in new condition and it's unlocked, so you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the country. If you can't afford to pay more than $400 on a smartphone, we have another deal for you.

There's one seller on Amazon that offers a huge $210 discount on the Pixel 3a, but they only sell refurbished units. The good news is it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which means that it's eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.

The only thing that worries us is that although the seller claims the phones come unlocked, some customers who bought the Pixel 3a XL claim their units were locked to various carriers. Still, you can ship it back and get your money in the worst-case scenario.
$419.99 Pixel 3a XL on Amazon
$365.00 Google Pixel 3a XL on eBay

Related phones

Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$210
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL drops way below $300 on Amazon (refurbished)
-$150
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon
Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Expires in - 5h 21minApple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
-$450
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
Amazon revives its killer Black Friday deal on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ
-20%
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds getting big discounts on Amazon
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds getting big discounts on Amazon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless