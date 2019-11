Deal: Xiaomi's 4K Android TV box is 33% off at Walmart

If you're with Verizon, you just a pretty decent option if you're looking for an Android TV box. The carrier's Stream TV went live a few days ago and it's available for free to Verizon customers or $70.For the rest, there are a lot of options out there coming from many companies, including Nvidia and Xiaomi. Of course, Nvidia Shield TV requires a bigger investment, so if you're not up for that, why not grab a Xiaomi Mi Box S from Walmart and save $20.Typically selling for $60, the Android TV box is getting a 33% discount at the US retailer, a deal that won't be up for too long. The Xiaomi Mi Box S is a 4K HDS Android TV box that features Google Assistant support.It's powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and lets users access over 3,000 channels and apps. The Mi Box S supports the new Disney+ streaming service, as well as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube and more. Thanks to Google Assistant support, you'll be able to search for photos, check the weather, or set an alarm using voice commands.Xiaomi's Mi Box S seems like a great investment at this price if you're looking for an Android TV box. Just make sure you place your order while the deal is live if you want to save some money.