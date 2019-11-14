Deal: Xiaomi's 4K Android TV box is 33% off at Walmart
Typically selling for $60, the Android TV box is getting a 33% discount at the US retailer, a deal that won't be up for too long. The Xiaomi Mi Box S is a 4K HDS Android TV box that features Google Assistant support.
It's powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and lets users access over 3,000 channels and apps. The Mi Box S supports the new Disney+ streaming service, as well as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube and more. Thanks to Google Assistant support, you'll be able to search for photos, check the weather, or set an alarm using voice commands.
Xiaomi's Mi Box S seems like a great investment at this price if you're looking for an Android TV box. Just make sure you place your order while the deal is live if you want to save some money.
2 Comments
1. KingSam
Posts: 1494; Member since: Mar 13, 2016
posted on 7 hours ago 0
2. Fred3
Posts: 575; Member since: Jan 16, 2018
posted on 2 hours ago 0
