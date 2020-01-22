Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 scores massive 45% discount on Amazon

One year from now, or even two, it will still be a good time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9
smartphone, because these devices are built not only to last, but they pack so much new tech that they remain relevant for a long time.
Of course, this doesn't apply to early adopters who like to switch to a new flagship every year even if not many improvements have been added to the new device. Anyway, let's just say that this would be a great time to buy a Galaxy Note 9
, even if the phone was launched more than a year ago.
And it's not just because it's still very powerful by today's standards, but it's also much, much cheaper than it was at launch. Take the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9
, which usually sells for $1,250. This is an important amount that many can't afford unless they're buying the phone through a carrier.
Well, Amazon is coming to the rescue, so those who can't afford more than $1,000 for this top-of-the-line device will definitely be able to get one now. The US retailer offers a 45% discount (around $565) on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB), which brings the final price below $700.
What's the catch? There's no catch, just make sure that you choose the Ocean Blue color since the Lavander Purple and Midnight Black are slightly more expensive. Let's not forget to add that this is a brand new phone, it comes with a US warranty and it will work with all major carriers in the country.
