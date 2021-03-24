Save more than $50 on Sony's noise-canceling earbuds at Amazon
Before you decide whether or not these are worth the money, here are a couple of important things about Sony's earbuds. First off, they feature Amazon Alexa support and include a built-in mic that allows users to take hands-free calls.
According to Sony, they should offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a carrying case (with a 10-minute quick charge for 90 minutes of play time). Finally, it's important to mention that Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are fully compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones.