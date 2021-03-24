Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Save more than $50 on Sony's noise-canceling earbuds at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 24, 2021, 4:23 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling wireless buds are in the same price range as Apple's AirPods Pro, something that most likely influences its sales regardless of whether or not they better. The most important advantage Sony's earbuds have over Apple's AirPods Pro is the fact that they're $25 cheaper.

Today, however, they're a lot cheaper thanks to a deal now available at Amazon. Typically selling for $230, Sony WF-1000XM3 are now 23 percent off, which means customers who pick these up during the promotion will save $52.

Before you decide whether or not these are worth the money, here are a couple of important things about Sony's earbuds. First off, they feature Amazon Alexa support and include a built-in mic that allows users to take hands-free calls.

According to Sony, they should offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a carrying case (with a 10-minute quick charge for 90 minutes of play time). Finally, it's important to mention that Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are fully compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones.

