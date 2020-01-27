Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e price drops to just $300 ($180 off)
The 1280GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is on sale on eBay for just $300. This is a very good price considering the same model usually sells for $480 at Amazon and other US retailers. Keep in mind that this is the Wi-Fi-only model, not the LTE version which is slightly more expensive.
One other thing worth mentioning is that this is an “open box” item, which means that the original packaging has been opened, but you still get all the original accessories (USB cable, power adapter, USB-C – 3.5mm adapter, 128GB microSD card).
