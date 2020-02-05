Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay
The only catch is that it's an open box item, which means the packaging might be slightly distressed. Aside from that, there's nothing wrong with the product, the Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) in the package is brand new and all accessories are original.
Specs-wise, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is quite decent for the price you pay. The tablet sports an 8-inch display, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a generous 5,100 mAh battery. Also, it runs Android 9.0 Pie right out of the box, but don't expect any other OS updates.
