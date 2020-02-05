Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 05, 2020, 12:09 AM
The Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is one of Samsung's cheapest tablets. Although it's not as cheap as an Amazon Fire tablet, it costs far less than the South Korean company's mid-range slabs. If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is a decent choice considering it usually sells for $150.

However, the tablet's price might drop below $100 when it's on sale, an even better deal if you're considering the Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019). We won't tell you what to do, but you can get one for just $100 via eBay right now.

The only catch is that it's an open box item, which means the packaging might be slightly distressed. Aside from that, there's nothing wrong with the product, the Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) in the package is brand new and all accessories are original.

Specs-wise, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is quite decent for the price you pay. The tablet sports an 8-inch display, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a generous 5,100 mAh battery. Also, it runs Android 9.0 Pie right out of the box, but don't expect any other OS updates.

