Snag a Samsung Galaxy Fit for just $50 (50% off) from Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 29, 2020, 7:28 PM
Snag a Samsung Galaxy Fit for just $50 (50% off) from Best Buy
The original Samsung Galaxy Fit is a great fit for active people who want to stay updated on fitness progress while jogging. Although Samsung has already released a sequel early this month, the first-generation model offers great value for the money.

The fitness tracker can measure calories burned and heart rate, but it's also perfect for tracking daily activity levels. The Galaxy Fit is not completely useless when you're not jogging though, as the wearable device is perfectly capable to track time and sleep activity.

More importantly for such a product, Samsung Galaxy Fit features a water-resistant design, which means you don't have to worry about raindrops. It's also compatible with both Apple and Android devices, as they run at least Android 5.0 and iOS 13.

And now the big news! The Galaxy Fit is half off at Best Buy, which means you can pick one up for just $50. You can even choose between the black and white colors, as both options are on sale right now.

