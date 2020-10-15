Save $120 when you buy the Galaxy Buds+ and Watch Active 2 bundle at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Oct 15, 2020
Although the Amazon Prime Day sale is over, some retailers continue to offer interesting deals on various items. Those of you who didn't deplete your budgets completely yet might want to check out Best Buy's deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Watch Active 2 bundle.

For a limited time, customers who purchase these two items, the Galaxy Buds and Watch Active 2, will save $120. Keep in mind that you'll have to purchase the Galaxy Watch Active 2 first to be able to save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available in many different colors but only two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch can be had for as low as $250, but if you're looking to buy an LTE-enabled model, you'll have to spend at least $300 just for the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds+ usually sell for $150, which means customers can buy them for just $30 if you get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. It's important to mention that customers can swap the Galaxy Buds+ with the Galaxy Buds Live, but these are slightly more expensive at $170.

