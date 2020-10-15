Save $120 when you buy the Galaxy Buds+ and Watch Active 2 bundle at Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available in many different colors but only two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The smartwatch can be had for as low as $250, but if you're looking to buy an LTE-enabled model, you'll have to spend at least $300 just for the Galaxy Watch Active 2.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds+ usually sell for $150, which means customers can buy them for just $30 if you get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. It's important to mention that customers can swap the Galaxy Buds+ with the Galaxy Buds Live, but these are slightly more expensive at $170.