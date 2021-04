Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Galaxy Buds+ are a good alternative to Apple's AirPods , especially if you've decided to go for a Galaxy smartphone instead of an iPhone. Although they don't offer active noise cancellation technology, they have great battery life and decent sound quality.Typically, the Galaxy Buds+ sell for $150, but Amazon now offers a $50 discount on the US version of these earbuds . You can only get the white variant, but it's better than nothing. The Galaxy Buds+ are available in four different colors (black, cloud blue, red, and white), but not all of them are getting the same discount.If you've decided to buy a pair, you should know the Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, although you'll want to use them with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for the best experience.Equally important is the fact that they provide up to 22 hours of battery life with the charging case, but only 11 hours of music playback without it. They have dual speakers in each earbud and feature noise isolation with Ambient Aware, a very basic alternative to active noise cancellation.