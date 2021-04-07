Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 07, 2021, 2:32 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ are a good alternative to Apple's AirPods, especially if you've decided to go for a Galaxy smartphone instead of an iPhone. Although they don't offer active noise cancellation technology, they have great battery life and decent sound quality.

Typically, the Galaxy Buds+ sell for $150, but Amazon now offers a $50 discount on the US version of these earbuds. You can only get the white variant, but it's better than nothing. The Galaxy Buds+ are available in four different colors (black, cloud blue, red, and white), but not all of them are getting the same discount.

If you've decided to buy a pair, you should know the Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, although you'll want to use them with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for the best experience.

Equally important is the fact that they provide up to 22 hours of battery life with the charging case, but only 11 hours of music playback without it. They have dual speakers in each earbud and feature noise isolation with Ambient Aware, a very basic alternative to active noise cancellation.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Hurry and get Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a huge discount with no strings attached
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Best Mother’s Day deals on tech

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless