Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Typically, the Galaxy Buds+ sell for $150, but Amazon now offers a $50 discount on the US version of these earbuds. You can only get the white variant, but it's better than nothing. The Galaxy Buds+ are available in four different colors (black, cloud blue, red, and white), but not all of them are getting the same discount.
If you've decided to buy a pair, you should know the Galaxy Buds+ are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, although you'll want to use them with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for the best experience.