Samsung Galaxy Buds are heavily discounted on eBay
The only downside is that the seller will not ship to all countries. There's a huge list of locations where these can be shipped, but there are also countries where they can't be ordered, so make sure to check that out.
One other important thing worth adding is that these are brand-new earphones, unused and unopened, so you'll be getting them in the original packaging. Up until now, eBay retailer “sobeonlione1” sold more than 85% of the stock, which accounts for nearly 1,400 units, so there aren't too many left at this price.