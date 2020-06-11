Android Deals OnePlus

Grab an older OnePlus flagship for just $300

Cosmin Vasile
Jun 11, 2020, 1:53 PM
The OnePlus 6T was launched almost two years ago, but arguably remains one of the best smartphones launched by the Chinese company. Apart from its top-tier hardware, the OnePlus 6T was a true flagship killer, which means it offered all the premium features for a fraction of the price that other brands would ask for their high-end devices.

More importantly, OnePlus 6T has been recently updated to Android 10, so the phone remains competitive enough in case you can't afford to buy a newer flagship. Two years after its debut on the market, the OnePlus 6T sells for $550 outright in the United States.

The good news is B&H Video now offers a massive $250 discount on the OnePlus 6T, which means you'll be able to get one for just $300. That's an amazing deal for a great flagship, even though it's an older one.

The OnePlus 6T comes unlocked and it will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks, but it's not compatible with Sprint. We'd advise anyone who wishes to can learn more about the smartphone to read out in-depth OnePlus 6T review in case they plan to take advantage of the deal.

Check out the deal here

Related phones

6T
OnePlus 6T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
$390 OnePlus 6T on
$349 OnePlus 6T on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

