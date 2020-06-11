Grab an older OnePlus flagship for just $300

The OnePlus 6T
was launched almost two years ago, but arguably remains one of the best smartphones launched by the Chinese company. Apart from its top-tier hardware, the OnePlus 6T
was a true flagship killer, which means it offered all the premium features for a fraction of the price that other brands would ask for their high-end devices.
More importantly, OnePlus 6T has been recently updated to Android 10, so the phone remains competitive enough in case you can't afford to buy a newer flagship. Two years after its debut on the market, the OnePlus 6T sells for $550 outright in the United States.
The good news is B&H Video now offers a massive $250 discount on the OnePlus 6T, which means you'll be able to get one for just $300. That's an amazing deal for a great flagship, even though it's an older one.
The OnePlus 6T comes unlocked and it will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks, but it's not compatible with Sprint. We'd advise anyone who wishes to can learn more about the smartphone to read out in-depth OnePlus 6T review
in case they plan to take advantage of the deal.
