Save up to 35% on these Wear OS by Google smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 10, 2020, 10:26 PM
The TicWatch smartwatches are pretty decent if you're not looking to spend too much on a wearable device. Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, has managed to cover all price points from low- to mid-range, so there should be enough choices for customers.

As the title says, starting June 10 and until June 21, Mobvoi is running a sale on some of its TicWatch smartwatches. During the sale, customers can get up to 35% off on these smartwatches powered by Wear OS. You can find below all the deals currently available on Mobvoi's online store:

  • TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE – available for $239.20 with 20% off discount coupon (SRP $299)
  • TicWatch Pro 2020 – available for $220.99 with 15% off discount coupon (SRP $259.99)
  • TicWatch S2 – available for $152.99 with 15% off discount coupon (SRP $179.99)
  • TicWatch C2 – available for $149.99 with 25% off discount coupon (SRP $199.99)

Besides the smartwatch deals, Mobvoi is also running a sale on its earphones, the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro:

  • TicPods 2 – available for $84.99 with 15% off discount coupon (SRP $99.99)
  • Ticpods 2 Pro – available for $118.99 with 15% off discount coupon (SRP $139.99)

Now, if you choose PayPal as your payment method at checkout, you'll get an extra 10% discount on any purchase made via Mobvoi's online store until June 20. The 10% discount offered to PayPal users can be combined with the discounts above, at least for the time being.

