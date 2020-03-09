Android Deals Wearables

Save up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 09, 2020, 3:38 PM
Save up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches
Google's Wear OS might not be the best platform of smartwatches, but it's a decent alternative for those who can't afford to purchase an Apple or Samsung smartwatch. Currently, Wear OS smartwatches are among the cheapest available on the market, but we've here to tell you that some of them are even cheaper than usual.

Mobvoi's March Sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent on two Wear OS-powered smartwatches - TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE and TicWatch Pro. You can find below all the deals available starting today:

March 9
March 9-15
March 10-15
March 16-22

Apart from the smartwatch deals offered this month, Mobvoi's TicPods 2 earbuds will be on sale as well on March 15. Customers will be able to buy a pair for just $85, thus saving $15 (15% off). But keep in mind that the deal will only be available on March 15.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

llaithaljamm
Reply

1. llaithaljamm

Posts: 9; Member since: 25 min ago

I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­​g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­​t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­​­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s........ myhomebusiness2.tk

posted on 21 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-30%
Save up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches
Expires in - 1w 5dSave up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches
-20%
Grab Anker's ultra-powerful charging kit for 20% off on Amazon
Grab Anker's ultra-powerful charging kit for 20% off on Amazon
Amazon has a bunch of popular car mounts and wireless chargers on sale at massive discounts
Expires in - 9h 16minAmazon has a bunch of popular car mounts and wireless chargers on sale at massive discounts
Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series
Now that the Galaxy S20 is out, Verizon has good deals on the Galaxy S10 series
-£90
Vodafone has slashed the price of its fastest unlimited 5G data plan
Expires in - 3w 1dVodafone has slashed the price of its fastest unlimited 5G data plan
-100%
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless