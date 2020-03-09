Save up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches
March 9
- TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE - $255 (15% off)
- TicWatch Pro - $200 (20% off)
- TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE - $250 (17% off)
- TicWatch Pro - $170 (30% off)
Apart from the smartwatch deals offered this month, Mobvoi's TicPods 2 earbuds will be on sale as well on March 15. Customers will be able to buy a pair for just $85, thus saving $15 (15% off). But keep in mind that the deal will only be available on March 15.
