Save up to 30% on these Wear OS-powered smartwatches

March 9

March 9-15

March 10-15

March 16-22

Google's Wear OS might not be the best platform of smartwatches, but it's a decent alternative for those who can't afford to purchase an Apple or Samsung smartwatch. Currently, Wear OS smartwatches are among the cheapest available on the market, but we've here to tell you that some of them are even cheaper than usual.Mobvoi's March Sale offers discounts of up to 30 percent on two Wear OS-powered smartwatches - TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE and TicWatch Pro. You can find below all the deals available starting today:Apart from the smartwatch deals offered this month, Mobvoi's TicPods 2 earbuds will be on sale as well on March 15. Customers will be able to buy a pair for just $85, thus saving $15 (15% off). But keep in mind that the deal will only be available on March 15.