Microsoft's Surface Duo gets a massive discount for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 29, 2021, 7:44 AM
Microsoft's Surface Duo gets a massive discount for a limited time
Microsoft's Surface Duo is a wonder to behold, although it remains accessible enough in an ecosystem where flagship prices continually increased above the $1,000 mark in the last couple of years. Launched on the market about six months ago, the Surface Duo has the hardware and the price of a top-tier smartphone, but if hurry, you could score a much better deal.

As some of you probably know by now, Microsoft sells the Surface Duo for as low as $1,400, but customers who want double the amount of storage (256GB) will have to come up with $1,500 upfront or $50 per month.

The good news is Microsoft is now running a spring sale on many of its products, including the Surface Duo. For a limited time, customers will save $400 when they purchase the Surface Duo from Microsoft, regardless of what version they choose: 128GB or 256GB.

It's important to mention that while Microsoft sells both the unlocked and AT&T versions of Surface Duo, the carrier-bound model isn't on sale, so you won't be saving anything if you choose that specific variant.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
$900 eBay $950 BestBuy $1000 Microsoft
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

