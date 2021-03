Microsoft's Surface Duo gets a massive discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Microsoft's Surface Duo is a wonder to behold, although it remains accessible enough in an ecosystem where flagship prices continually increased above the $1,000 mark in the last couple of years. Launched on the market about six months ago, the Surface Duo has the hardware and the price of a top-tier smartphone, but if hurry, you could score a much better deal.As some of you probably know by now, Microsoft sells the Surface Duo for as low as $1,400, but customers who want double the amount of storage (256GB) will have to come up with $1,500 upfront or $50 per month.The good news is Microsoft is now running a spring sale on many of its products, including the Surface Duo. For a limited time, customers will save $400 when they purchase the Surface Duo from Microsoft , regardless of what version they choose: 128GB or 256GB.It's important to mention that while Microsoft sells both the unlocked and AT&T versions of Surface Duo, the carrier-bound model isn't on sale, so you won't be saving anything if you choose that specific variant.