Microsoft's Surface Duo gets a massive discount for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The good news is Microsoft is now running a spring sale on many of its products, including the Surface Duo. For a limited time, customers will save $400 when they purchase the Surface Duo from Microsoft, regardless of what version they choose: 128GB or 256GB.
It's important to mention that while Microsoft sells both the unlocked and AT&T versions of Surface Duo, the carrier-bound model isn't on sale, so you won't be saving anything if you choose that specific variant.