The $250 JBL Link View smart display is on sale for just $70 (refurbished)
On the bright side, all refurbished JBL Link View units are backed by the manufacturer's warranty, so if you have any issues you'll get your money back or your unit will be replaced as fast as possible.
One other thing worth mentioning is that these manufacturer refurbished devices have been restored to working order by the manufacturer or a vendor directly approved by JBL. Basically, you should expect to receive a product that's been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet the original specifications. Also, all refurbished JBL Link View smart displays should be in excellent condition, even if they might not come in the original packaging.