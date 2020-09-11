Garmin's Instinct rugged smartwatch is $100 off on Amazon







Typically, Garmin Instinct sells for $300, but at the time of writing Amazon offers a $100 discount on the rugged smartwatch. It's a great deal if you can afford the price, especially that the Instinct seems like a sturdy and reliable smartwatch.



One other important aspect worth adding is that Garmin Instinct should offer up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in Utratrac battery saver mode.

Garmin's Instinct smartwatch is designed to US military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance (rated to 100 meters), which makes it perfect for super-active people. Surprisingly, Instinct is not among the most expensive Garmin smartwatches, which should make it more appealing to customers looking for a rugged wearable device.Built to withstand the toughest environments, Garmin Instinct features multiple global navigation satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, which help track more challenging environments than GPS alone.The smartwatch can be paired with an iPhone or Android smartphone if you want to receive notifications on its small display. Of course, Instinct lets you monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress, as well as upload data to the Garmin Connect online fitness community.