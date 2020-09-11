Garmin's Instinct rugged smartwatch is $100 off on Amazon
The smartwatch can be paired with an iPhone or Android smartphone if you want to receive notifications on its small display. Of course, Instinct lets you monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress, as well as upload data to the Garmin Connect online fitness community.
Typically, Garmin Instinct sells for $300, but at the time of writing Amazon offers a $100 discount on the rugged smartwatch. It's a great deal if you can afford the price, especially that the Instinct seems like a sturdy and reliable smartwatch.
One other important aspect worth adding is that Garmin Instinct should offer up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in Utratrac battery saver mode.