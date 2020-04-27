Deals Wearables Fossil

Save more than 30% on Fossil's newest smartwatch at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 27, 2020, 9:06 PM
Save more than 30% on Fossil's newest smartwatch at Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 is a decent smartwatch, not the greatest, but one that's worth considering when it's on sale. If you have any doubts, you can check out our Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle review for more info on the smartwatch.

If you're already set on buying one, Amazon has a great deal on the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle, although you're limited to just two colors if you want to save a lot of money. The black and black/brown versions of Fossil's most recent smartwatch is getting a 33 percent discount, which means you'll save exactly $96 if you buy it.

Three other Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle models are selling on Amazon for as low as $225, so if you're not content with those two colors that are cheaper, you could get one of the slightly more expensive variants.

The Gen 5 Carlyle is another of Fossil's smartwatches powered by Wear OS. The wearable device fully supports Android and iOS smartphones. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory, so you can store your music and listen to your favorite tunes directly from your wrist.

As far as battery life goes, it's a bit tricky. Depending on the battery mode that you use, you can get one day of use or up to a week. Also, Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is water-resistant (up to 30 meters), so that's another plus.

Check out the deal on Amazon

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$80
Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price
Best Buy and Amazon have the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on sale at an irresistible price
-50%
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
Here's how you can get half off the OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile
-$750
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount
$350
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ drops into impulse buy territory with killer new eBay deal
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ drops into impulse buy territory with killer new eBay deal
Check out these cool new iPhone SE (2020) deals at Boost and Metro by T-Mobile
Check out these cool new iPhone SE (2020) deals at Boost and Metro by T-Mobile

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless