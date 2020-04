Save more than 30% on Fossil's newest smartwatch at Amazon

Fossil Gen 5 is a decent smartwatch, not the greatest, but one that's worth considering when it's on sale. If you have any doubts, you can check out our Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle review for more info on the smartwatch.If you're already set on buying one, Amazon has a great deal on the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle, although you're limited to just two colors if you want to save a lot of money. The black and black/brown versions of Fossil's most recent smartwatch is getting a 33 percent discount, which means you'll save exactly $96 if you buy it.Three other Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle models are selling on Amazon for as low as $225, so if you're not content with those two colors that are cheaper, you could get one of the slightly more expensive variants.The Gen 5 Carlyle is another of Fossil's smartwatches powered by Wear OS. The wearable device fully supports Android and iOS smartphones. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal memory, so you can store your music and listen to your favorite tunes directly from your wrist.As far as battery life goes, it's a bit tricky. Depending on the battery mode that you use, you can get one day of use or up to a week. Also, Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is water-resistant (up to 30 meters), so that's another plus.