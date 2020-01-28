Save 30% when you buy Bose's best wireless earbuds at Amazon

Accessories Deals Audio

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 28, 2020, 9:38 PM
Since Apple launched the AirPods, it has become very hard for other companies to sell their own wireless earphones. Still, names like Bose, Sony, Beats, and Sennheiser continue to mean something and if you want quality above all else, these are just some of the brands that rarely disappoint.

Let's take Bose for example. The audio company made some great wireless earbuds, which they call SoundSport Free because they're made for active people. The earphones usually sell for $200, which puts them in the mid-range category, but they're more like high-end when it comes to quality.

Just like most earphones that offer up to 5 hours of playback time, although the included charging case adds 10 hours to battery life. Also, Bose's SoundSport Free earphones have an integrated dual mic array inside the right earbud which lets you use them during calls when connected to a smartphone. This means that you'll only hear call audio in the right earbud.

The earbuds come in four different color options – Black, Blue, Orange, and Ultraviolet, but the latter is Amazon exclusive. The good news is the limited edition, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue version is now 30% off on Amazon, so you'll save $60 if you buy them during the sale.

Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds are compatible with just about any Android or iOS device with Bluetooth support, but you'll need to update the software to improve audio if you're using an iPhone or iPad.

